Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring'...

Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic Remedy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

After months of musing about tunneling away from Los Angeles traffic, innovative entrepreneur Elon Musk is moving forward with "The Boring Company," beginning test excavation in a Hawthorne parking lot. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk can claim a perhaps unparalleled string of visionary company creations -- PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais... 4 hr Quirky 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Clearing Swamp 21,024
Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo... 7 hr Lenon At WarnerBros 6
Two 21 year old Men in a BMW Westfield Promenad... 13 hr Woodland Hills News 3
LAUSD Erection 21 hr big bopper 1
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) 23 hr Wsv IE MVR 111
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... Fri heavenbound 13
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 13 at 6:38PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC