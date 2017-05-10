Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic Remedy
After months of musing about tunneling away from Los Angeles traffic, innovative entrepreneur Elon Musk is moving forward with "The Boring Company," beginning test excavation in a Hawthorne parking lot. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk can claim a perhaps unparalleled string of visionary company creations -- PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company.
