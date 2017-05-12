Elon Musk doesna t know what to name the SpaceX tunneling machine, so he asked Twitter
Sections of a tunnel boring machine are being worked on in a parking lot along Crenshaw Blvd across the street from SpaceX in Hawthorne on Thursday, April 27, 2017. SpaceX founder Elon Musk decided to think out loud about a name for the Hawthorne-based company's tunneling machine by tweeting, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ...
|3 hr
|Maria
|1
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|22 hr
|Garden State
|1
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Fri
|What411
|2
|GlassesUSA.com
|Fri
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|Fri
|AndersonTom
|1
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|May 4
|Hey Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC