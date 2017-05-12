Elon Musk doesna t know what to name ...

Elon Musk doesna t know what to name the SpaceX tunneling machine, so he asked Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Sections of a tunnel boring machine are being worked on in a parking lot along Crenshaw Blvd across the street from SpaceX in Hawthorne on Thursday, April 27, 2017. SpaceX founder Elon Musk decided to think out loud about a name for the Hawthorne-based company's tunneling machine by tweeting, of course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Thousands 21,003
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... 3 hr Maria 1
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... 22 hr Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Fri What411 2
GlassesUSA.com Fri Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii Fri AndersonTom 1
News The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park... May 4 Hey Dude 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,822,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC