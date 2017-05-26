CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Drone Video Shows Impact Of Landslide Damage To Big Sur's Highway 1 New drone video of a massive landslide south of Big Sur shows just how drastically Highway 1 and the California coastline has been damaged by a million tons of rock and dirt.

