Driver is shot in the leg during argument with another motorist

A man who was shot in the leg early Monday morning in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles drove himself to the hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said. The 37-year-old was stopped in his car at the corner of Western and Slauson avenues around 2:45 a.m. when another car pulled up alongside him, said Los Angeles Police Dept.

