Driver is shot in the leg during argument with another motorist
A man who was shot in the leg early Monday morning in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles drove himself to the hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said. The 37-year-old was stopped in his car at the corner of Western and Slauson avenues around 2:45 a.m. when another car pulled up alongside him, said Los Angeles Police Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|2 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL...
|63
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|3 hr
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|3 hr
|Hector
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|9 hr
|Anthony
|2
|Fight over parking spot leads to double shootin...
|13 hr
|yoshi
|1
|Impeachment
|14 hr
|Not queer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC