Dior shows cruise collection in Los Angeles
The glamor of France's fashion industry hit Los Angeles Thursday as Dior lured a bevy of stars including Charlize Theron and Rihanna to the Santa Monica mountains for its latest runway show. The couture house's 2018 cruise collection presentation saw around 800 guests decamping to a remote reserve on the edge of the upscale suburb of Calabasas, home to Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashian-Jenners and much of Hollywood's A list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two 21 year old Men in a BMW Westfield Promenad...
|2 hr
|Woodland Hills News
|3
|LAUSD Erection
|10 hr
|big bopper
|1
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|12 hr
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|Fri
|heavenbound
|13
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|Fri
|powermack
|1
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|Thu
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC