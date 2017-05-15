David Hasselhoff's Daughter Arrested ...

David Hasselhoff's Daughter Arrested in Los Angeles on Suspicion of DUI

17 hrs ago

"Baywatch" actor David Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley, was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend after police say she passed out behind the wheel of her Mercedes Benz while driving on the freeway. According to a TMZ news report, the 24-year-old "Sharknado" actress was driving her white Mercedes on the 101 Freeway when the car came to a stop on the Fallbrook Avenue off-ramp.

