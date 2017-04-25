Conrad Hilton, brother of Paris Hilto...

Conrad Hilton, brother of Paris Hilton, arrested on suspicion of violating restraining order

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Conrad Hilton , the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was arrested in Los Angeles early Saturday morning on suspicion of violating a restraining order, authorities said. LAPD Officer Jenny Houser said Hilton, 23, was arrested after police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive in the Hollywood Hills West at 4:50 a.m. Hilton, the namesake great-grandson of the late hotel magnate, has a lengthy history of run-ins with authorities.

