Comey learned about his firing as FBI director from TV, source says
Former FBI Director James B. Comey testifies before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington in July. Former FBI Director James B. Comey testifies before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|6 hr
|Beth
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|23 hr
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|Mon
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Mon
|Hector
|24
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|Mon
|Anthony
|2
|Fight over parking spot leads to double shootin...
|Mon
|yoshi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC