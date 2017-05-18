Coachella cellphone theft suspect was...

Coachella cellphone theft suspect was detained by immigration officials, attorney says

INDIO >> A bench warrant was issued today when a Los Angeles resident accused of s tealing cell phones and other property from Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival attendees missed a court date, but his attorney said the man was detained by immigration officials. Marco Leon, 27, of Los Angeles is charged along with Brenda Cansino, 29, of Miami, and Sharon Ruiz, 25, of Van Nuys with one count of receiving stolen property and seven counts of misdemeanor grand theft.

