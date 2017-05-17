Bryan Adams to Release Live DVD Next Month

Last October, a DVD and digital video documenting a sold-out concert that Bryan Adams played at London's famous Wembley Stadium in July 1996 was released, and now a companion two-CD set and digital album is set to arrive on June 30 . Wembley Live 1996 features the Canadian rocker performing a hit-packed, 24-song set in front of more than 70,000 fans during his tour in support of his then-current 18 'Til I Die album.

