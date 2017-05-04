Artists across US take to stage to pr...

Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies

Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

In 1921, Congress passed an emergency immigration law limiting the number of foreigners allowed into the United States based on their country of birth, a fearful backlash to the increasing numbers of Poles, Greeks and Italians who arrived in America after World War I. In response, American composer Cole Porter - best known as a composer and songwriter - wrote a rare ballet in 1923 criticizing America's hostile stance toward immigrants. Nearly a century later, the ballet is being revived by a Princeton University music professor troubled by President Donald Trump's actions on immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

