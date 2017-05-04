Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies

In 1921, Congress passed an emergency immigration law limiting the number of foreigners allowed into the United States based on their country of birth, a fearful backlash to the increasing numbers of Poles, Greeks and Italians who arrived in America after World War I. In response, American composer Cole Porter - best known as a composer and songwriter - wrote a rare ballet in 1923 criticizing America's hostile stance toward immigrants. Nearly a century later, the ballet is being revived by a Princeton University music professor troubled by President Donald Trump's actions on immigration.

