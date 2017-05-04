Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies
In 1921, Congress passed an emergency immigration law limiting the number of foreigners allowed into the United States based on their country of birth, a fearful backlash to the increasing numbers of Poles, Greeks and Italians who arrived in America after World War I. In response, American composer Cole Porter - best known as a composer and songwriter - wrote a rare ballet in 1923 criticizing America's hostile stance toward immigrants. Nearly a century later, the ballet is being revived by a Princeton University music professor troubled by President Donald Trump's actions on immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|7 hr
|Hey Dude
|1
|This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will...
|8 hr
|George
|1
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|20 hr
|Reality
|9
|Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to ...
|21 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|Wed
|Well Well
|16
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|Wed
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC