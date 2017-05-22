An Indifferent Broadway Says Au Revoi...

An Indifferent Broadway Says Au Revoir To Love-Struck 'Amelie'

This afternoon's performance will be the last chance Broadway audiences have to see Amlie , a sweetheart of a musical that left most critics, and most tickets, unmoved following its opening last month at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The show, with a score by Daniel Mess and Nathan Tysen and book by Craig Lucas, closes after just 83 performances including previews.

