After bestseller a California,a write...

After bestseller a California,a writer Edan Lepucki returns home to LA with a Woman No. 17a

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Angeleno Edan Lepucki is best known for “California,” her first novel that debuted on the bestseller list in 2014 after an unexpected shout-out on “The Colbert Report.” Lepucki is back with a sexy family drama featuring dual protagonists as well as sex, art, mothers and mutism. I read “Woman No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 6 hr UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 21,006
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... Sat Maria 1
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... Fri Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Fri What411 2
GlassesUSA.com May 5 Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii May 5 AndersonTom 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,854,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC