Actor Danny Trejoa s a Cantinaa to replace RedWhite+Bluezz next to Pasadena Playhouse
People sit at the bar of redwhite+bluezz in Pasadena Thursday night, March 19, 2009. Actor Danny Trejo is bringing his self-titled cantina to the Pasadena Playhouse next month as a replacement for the recently closed RedWhite+Bluezz jazz bar and restaurant.
