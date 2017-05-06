A deadly diagnosis led actress Shiva ...

A deadly diagnosis led actress Shiva Rose to a holistic, happy life

Arriving at the Tower Bar restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel, actress Shiva Rose is in a befitting rose-colored, demure, high-necked blouse and matching lipstick; hair that wafts and waves over her shoulder, and a welcoming smile. It's hard to believe the wellness-and-beauty entrepreneur behind the "healthy holistic" blog the Local Rose and eponymous skin-care line was diagnosed with lupus and other autoimmune disorders - and told she might have as little as one year left to live.

