$50 bank accounts for every LAUSD kindergartener? LA is thinking about it

Establishing a savings account program for kindergarteners in the Los Angeles Unified School District could cost between $2.7 million and $3.4 million annually, according a report approved today by a City Council committee. The program is currently being explored by the City Council, and the report from the chief administrative officer outlined the cost and other factors to be considered if the city implements the idea.

