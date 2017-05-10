5 New Happy Hours to Try in Los Angeles
While half the restaurants in town are launching new brunches , the other springtime trend you you can always count on is a flurry of new happy hours. Some established restaurants are launching new happy hours, one is adding a new element to its longstanding happy hour and some are just brand spanking new eateries that want to serve you cheap after-work drinks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|3 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|3 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|3 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Existence Is Infinite
|6 hr
|djl
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|Review: Ciclii
|9 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|12 hr
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC