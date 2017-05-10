5 New Happy Hours to Try in Los Angeles

5 New Happy Hours to Try in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

While half the restaurants in town are launching new brunches , the other springtime trend you you can always count on is a flurry of new happy hours. Some established restaurants are launching new happy hours, one is adding a new element to its longstanding happy hour and some are just brand spanking new eateries that want to serve you cheap after-work drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 3 hr FBI Director 26
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 3 hr FBI Director 2
Women should stop wearing bras 3 hr FBI Director 2
Existence Is Infinite 6 hr djl 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr new jersey 21,021
Review: Ciclii 9 hr WilliamHood 2
Women need wives 12 hr Diana 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC