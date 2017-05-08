5 Big Moments from the MTV Movie & TV...

5 Big Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Tyrese Gibson, from left, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Vin Diesel accept the Generation award for “The Fast and the Furious” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. The golden popcorn was handed out at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards during a soggy Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 8 min -Dont Panic- 60
Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A... 9 min Hector 1
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 19 min Hector 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Waikiki Vermin 21,013
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... 6 hr Anthony 2
News Fight over parking spot leads to double shootin... 10 hr yoshi 1
Impeachment 11 hr Not queer 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC