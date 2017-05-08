5 Big Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

Tyrese Gibson, from left, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Vin Diesel accept the Generation award for “The Fast and the Furious” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. The golden popcorn was handed out at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards during a soggy Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.