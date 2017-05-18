44 MS-13 gang members face federal charges in Los Angeles police sweep
After a three-year investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement authorities, 21 alleged members and associates of Mara Salvatrucha, commonly called MS-13, were taken into custody Wednesday by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Task Force on Violent Gangs , law enforcement officials announced in a news conference. The 21 arrested individuals are among 44 alleged MS-13 gang members who face federal charges, including the former head of the entire gang in Los Angeles and 12 senior leaders of the gang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenn Frey
|10 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|beware of phone tax scam
|22 hr
|Maria
|1
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|Linda-Rosamond-CA
|120
|White Male Privilege
|Wed
|Ripper Savage
|3
|LOL at LAUSD
|Wed
|hey hey hay
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|May 16
|Nunya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC