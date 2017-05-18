44 MS-13 gang members face federal ch...

44 MS-13 gang members face federal charges in Los Angeles police sweep

After a three-year investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement authorities, 21 alleged members and associates of Mara Salvatrucha, commonly called MS-13, were taken into custody Wednesday by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Task Force on Violent Gangs , law enforcement officials announced in a news conference. The 21 arrested individuals are among 44 alleged MS-13 gang members who face federal charges, including the former head of the entire gang in Los Angeles and 12 senior leaders of the gang.

