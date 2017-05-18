3 hikers rescued from Verdugo Mountain Park during heat wave

SUNLAND >> A Los Angeles rescue helicopter was working Saturday to pluck three hikers out of a remote section of Verdugo Mountain Park who were stranded, including one women suffering from heat exhaustion. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent a rescue helicopter at 1 p.m. to the remote park south of La Tuna Canyon Road, where a 40-year-old woman was suffering non-life-threatening heat exhaustion, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the department.

