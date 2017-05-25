25 Epic Los Angeles Sandwiches, Spring 2017
Los Angeles has its fair share of great sandwiches, and even takes credit for inventing one: the French dip. Since the "accident" of the French dip in the early 20th century, L.A.'s sandwich pantheon has added many standard-bearing types, such as the pastrami, corned beef, Italian submarine, Cuban, Greek and even Vietnamese sandwiches, a claim to its diversity from Westside to Eastside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|16 hr
|Hey Dude
|1
|This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will...
|17 hr
|George
|1
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|Wed
|Reality
|9
|Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|Wed
|Well Well
|16
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|Wed
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC