25 Epic Los Angeles Sandwiches, Spring 2017

Los Angeles has its fair share of great sandwiches, and even takes credit for inventing one: the French dip. Since the "accident" of the French dip in the early 20th century, L.A.'s sandwich pantheon has added many standard-bearing types, such as the pastrami, corned beef, Italian submarine, Cuban, Greek and even Vietnamese sandwiches, a claim to its diversity from Westside to Eastside.

