2 Killed in Fiery Crash After Police Pursuit in Hollywood: LAPD
Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Hollywood while they were apparently fleeing police, Los Angeles Police officials said Sunday. According to FOX40 sister station KTLA, the crash was reported around 2 a.m. when police spotted a car that had been reported stolen.
