2 Killed in Fiery Crash After Police ...

2 Killed in Fiery Crash After Police Pursuit in Hollywood: LAPD

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Hollywood while they were apparently fleeing police, Los Angeles Police officials said Sunday. According to FOX40 sister station KTLA, the crash was reported around 2 a.m. when police spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Tony Estrada 21,025
Discharge of Mr Atrocities 2 hr obese send the de... 1
Prison Sessions 7 hr bromoballz 1
Add a word, Drop a word (May '10) 9 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 5
keep 1 word drop 1 word game (Jan '12) 9 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 38
Teeth Whitening 13 hr jamme92 1
News Feds raid Van Nuys printer supply company for i... (Feb '08) Sun Haim Gweta Roladi... 72
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC