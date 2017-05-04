2 Charged With Murder In Connection With Weekend Crime Spree
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] 2 Arrested In Connection With Weekend Crime Spree Authorities say a man and woman regarded as "persons of interest" in a weekend shooting spree in the Whittier and La Mirada areas have been arrested in connection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GlassesUSA.com
|3 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|4 hr
|AndersonTom
|1
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|Thu
|Hey Dude
|1
|This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will...
|Thu
|George
|1
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|Wed
|Reality
|9
|Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC