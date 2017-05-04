2 Charged With Murder In Connection With Weekend Crime Spree

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] 2 Arrested In Connection With Weekend Crime Spree Authorities say a man and woman regarded as "persons of interest" in a weekend shooting spree in the Whittier and La Mirada areas have been arrested in connection.

