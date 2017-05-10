2 charged in Jesse Esphorst Jr.a s de...

2 charged in Jesse Esphorst Jr.a s death make first court appearance in Torrance

Two motorists accused of killing 16-year-old South High School shortstop Jesse Esphorst Jr. in a horrific crash as one chased the other along a Torrance street finally met in a courtroom Thursday, where they stood silently side-by-side. Tung Ming, 21, of Rancho Palos Verdes pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges during his arraignment in Torrance court.

