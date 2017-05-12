12 great outdoor spots to watch sunse...

12 great outdoor spots to watch sunsets in Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The 2.7-mile loop trail that accesses the top of Mount Rubidoux - and spectacular sunset views - is good for all skill levels. Even on bad days, there's something about Southern California that beckons newcomers and tourists and also reminds us why we live here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... 9 hr Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 11 hr What411 2
GlassesUSA.com 23 hr Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii Fri AndersonTom 1
News The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park... Thu Hey Dude 1
This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will... Thu George 1
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) Wed Reality 9
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC