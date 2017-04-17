Zayo enhances Los Angeles data center presence, scales to 5 California locations
Zayo has added a new data center location at One Wilshire Building, 624 S. Grand Ave., expanding its presence in the desirable Los Angeles market. With the addition of its fifth data center in California, the service provider will add 24,215 total square feet and two megawatts of critical power.
