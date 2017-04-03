With so much at stake, Southern California closely watching Trump talks with Chinese leader
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Breeze story from 10 hrs ago, titled With so much at stake, Southern California closely watching Trump talks with Chinese leader. In it, The Daily Breeze reports that:
Despite months of tough talk on trade, rekindled North Korean tension and countless trademark tweets, most experts don't expect fireworks when President Donald Trump launches meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. Southern Californians, with a deep stake in Chinese trade and tourism, are hoping for something more.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
"Southern Californians, with a deep stake in Chinese trade and tourism, are hoping for something more. Much more: shared goals, a commitment to mutually beneficial trade and a deal that inevitably satisfies both superpowers."
Yeah, Southern Californians having a "deep stake" in Chinese trade and tourism,... When the article says satisfies 'both' superpowers, we can assume that it is talking about China and the U.S. Maybe it is talking about California as a "super power." It seems that California is attached to China, perhaps there is enough Chinese investment in the State to have it renamed to Commiefornia.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Tue
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Tue
|LA UNION STATION
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|Mon
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|Mon
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Orange Line
|Mon
|LA METRO ORANGE LINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC