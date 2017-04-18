Where to hear KPCCa s a Unheard LAa stories live and in person

Southern California is a place of diversity, struggle and triumph and you can hear true tales from its streets during KPCC In Person's three-part series, “ Unheard LA: The Stories of Where You Live .” Actor, writer and Watts Village Theater Company artistic director Bruce A. Lemon Jr. serves as the host for all of the shows, each of which are different. “Unheard LA” begins at the Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts at Whittier College April 23. Guests like Erik Benjamins , Nancy Do and Aeden Keffelew will share stories focused on immigration, hometown life and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.