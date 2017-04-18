Where to hear KPCCa s a Unheard LAa s...

Where to hear KPCCa s a Unheard LAa stories live and in person

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Southern California is a place of diversity, struggle and triumph and you can hear true tales from its streets during KPCC In Person's three-part series, “ Unheard LA: The Stories of Where You Live .” Actor, writer and Watts Village Theater Company artistic director Bruce A. Lemon Jr. serves as the host for all of the shows, each of which are different. “Unheard LA” begins at the Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts at Whittier College April 23. Guests like Erik Benjamins , Nancy Do and Aeden Keffelew will share stories focused on immigration, hometown life and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Los Angeles Metro Gold Line 3 hr LA METRO GOLD LINE 3
Los Angeles Metro Blue Line 3 hr LA METRO BLUE LINE 5
Los Angeles Metro Red Line 3 hr LA METRO RED LINE 13
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) 9 hr tellinitlikeitis 82
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 11 hr Librarian gangste... 4,541
News Dolenz to release Carole King tribute (Jun '10) 12 hr whatever you say 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC