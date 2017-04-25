What will a Hollywood writers' strike mean?
LOS ANGELES>> Hollywood is facing a cliffhanger after members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike that could begin as soon as next week. Negotiations resumed today as the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers grapple over issues including compensation and health care.
