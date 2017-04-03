Watch Dreamcara s 'Kill for Candy' mu...

Watch Dreamcara s 'Kill for Candy' music video debut

10 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Rock/pop supergroup Dreamcar, featuring Davey Havok of AFI and Tom Dumont, Adrian Young and Tony Kanal of No Doubt, released their official music video for the single, "Kill for Candy." The video is done mostly via the point of view of each of the band members and gives subtle nods to the early stages of its formation.

