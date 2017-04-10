Van Nuys Airport real estate executive to serve on LA County Airport Commission
VAN NUYS >> A real estate executive at Van Nuys Airport and longtime leader of its business association has been appointed to serve on the Los Angeles County Airport Commission. Curt Castagna, president and CEO of the Aeroplex/Aerolease Group, was appointed to the commission on Tuesday after his nomination by Supervisor Janice Hahn.
