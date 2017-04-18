US Army Veteran Acquitted of Illegall...

US Army Veteran Acquitted of Illegally Displaying Flags at Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Facility

A 75-year-old military veteran was acquitted Tuesday, April 18, of illegally hanging an American flag on the fence of a Veterans Affairs facility in West Los Angeles without permission. The federal misdemeanor count against Robert Rosebrock stems from a VA statute that prohibits the posting of materials or "placards" on a VA property except when authorized by the head of the facility.

