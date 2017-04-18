UCLA law school will use a unique $20-million gift to study Armenian genocide and other atrocities

In a unique blend of Hollywood and human rights, the UCLA law school will receive $20 million in pledged proceeds from a new film on the Armenian genocide to expand its research and teaching of persecution, the university announced Monday. The donation by a film company founded by the late Kerkor "Kirk" Kerkorian, an Armenian American philanthropist and businessman, will help establish the Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law.

