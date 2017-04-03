Trump and Obama: a Transitiona finds ...

Trump and Obama: a Transitiona finds the funny and frightful in an Oval Office meet-up

To borrow from a previous administration, this much is known. What's not known, and won't be known until the lure of a tell-all book is too much for one of them to resist, is what they revealed to each other as they interacted there, just the two of them, in the presumably wiretap-free Oval Office.

