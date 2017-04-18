Trump and Clinton Swap Sexes in Off-B...

Trump and Clinton Swap Sexes in Off-Broadway Play 'The Opponent'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"My mother, who voted for Trump, said it helped her realize that she made the right decision," says a co-creator of the play, which is a re-staging of the 2016 presidential debates with a twist. "Such a nasty man," says a female Trump-like figure in Her Opponent , the gender-swapped staging of the 2016 presidential debates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 6 hr Miss LaTrina 4
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 6 hr Sgt Blootoe 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 7 hr right guard 4
News 15-year-old critical in shooting near LAPD station 8 hr Hey Dude 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Fresno Shooter 13 hr Denise 1
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 21 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 13
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC