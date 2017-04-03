Trina Turk Opens Los Angeles Store on Larchmont Boulevard
Trina Turk has opened a Los Angeles boutique at 212-214 North Larchmont Boulevard. The 2,000-square-foot space, three storefronts combined, replaces Turk's West Third Street location, which closed in September 2015.
