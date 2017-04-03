Traffic deaths in LA soared last year

Traffic deaths in LA soared last year

The number of people killed in traffic collisions in Los Angeles soared 43 percent from 2015 to last year, even as city officials worked to curb traffic deaths, the Los Angeles Times reports. Last year was the first full year for the city's Vision Zero policy, which is aimed at reducing and eventually totally eliminating traffic deaths.

