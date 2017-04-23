Thousands expected for march commemorating 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide
Doves take flight amid the 2015 March for Justice in Los Angeles, commemorating the centennial of the Armenian genocide. Tens of thousands are expected to march and rally outside the Turkish Consulate on Wilshire Boulevard on Monday to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide.
