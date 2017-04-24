Those caught up in 1992 LA riot reflect on causes, changes

In this Saturday, April 18, 1993 file photo, Los Angeles police officer Stacey Koon describes what is happening on the Rodney King beating video to host Steve Dunleavy at a hotel in Valencia, Calif., during the taping of the syndicated television show "A Current Affair." Koon was interviewed shortly after he was found guilty in the Rodney King civil rights trial.

