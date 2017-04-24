Those caught up in 1992 LA riot reflect on causes, changes
In this Saturday, April 18, 1993 file photo, Los Angeles police officer Stacey Koon describes what is happening on the Rodney King beating video to host Steve Dunleavy at a hotel in Valencia, Calif., during the taping of the syndicated television show "A Current Affair." Koon was interviewed shortly after he was found guilty in the Rodney King civil rights trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|2 hr
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|9 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY RE...
|40
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|22 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|28
|Metrolink Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK OC LINE
|2
|Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line
|Tue
|METROLINK 91 PV LINE
|3
|Metrolink Riverside Line
|Tue
|METROLINK RIV LINE
|4
|Metrolink San Bernardino Line
|Tue
|METROLINK SB LINE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC