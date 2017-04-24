Those caught up in 1992 LA riot refle...

Those caught up in 1992 LA riot reflect on causes, changes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

They wouldn't meet formally for nearly 25 years, but soon after the riots ended Tim Goldman would learn Bart Bartholomew was the man he'd kept attackers off of. Bartholomew, a photographer, found himself the only white person in an angry crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 7 hr Bella Esmail Moore 2
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 14 hr THUNDER VALLEY RE... 40
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... Tue METROLINK SCRRA 28
Metrolink Orange County Line Tue METROLINK OC LINE 2
Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line Tue METROLINK 91 PV LINE 3
Metrolink Riverside Line Tue METROLINK RIV LINE 4
Metrolink San Bernardino Line Tue METROLINK SB LINE 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 26 at 9:17PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC