the Tomb Makes World Premiere at 2017...

the Tomb Makes World Premiere at 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Driven to know the truth, Anthony a member of the Egyptian middle-class forsakes his wealth upon the death of his parents and encloses himself in a tomb. He begins by confronting his psychological issues, then he battles demons who have come to tempt him, finally he receives a transfiguring message from Jesus Christ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Court (Oct '08) 7 hr waste of skin 46
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 10 hr NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14) 11 hr Swedenforever of ... 12
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Sun Juggler674 23
Los Angeles Metro Green Line Sat LA METRO GREEN LINE 9
Los Angeles Metro Expo Line Sat LA METRO EXPO LINE 6
Los Angeles Metro Blue Line Sat LA METRO BLUE LINE 13
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC