The stars shined for Mary Hart; now Daytime Emmys will too
In the early 1980s, Mary Hart became the face - and the famously insured legs - of a new breed of TV show, the entertainment news magazine. She quickly rose from correspondent to anchor on "Entertainment Tonight," powered by a dazzling smile, unflagging charm and an engagingly deft touch with the celebrities who are the syndicated show's currency.
