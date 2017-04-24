The Brash Plan to Defend Bill Cosby: ...

The Brash Plan to Defend Bill Cosby: "Rehabilitate His Reputation" at Trial

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

In her first extensive interview ahead of the June 5 court showdown, the comic's lead attorney Angela Agrusa opens up about how she can counter public perception of a serial rapist and win acquittal for the most toxic figure in Hollywood: "The challenge is to change the optics." For most people, Bill Cosby lost his presumption of innocence dozens of accusers ago.

