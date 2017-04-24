The Brash Plan to Defend Bill Cosby: "Rehabilitate His Reputation" at Trial
In her first extensive interview ahead of the June 5 court showdown, the comic's lead attorney Angela Agrusa opens up about how she can counter public perception of a serial rapist and win acquittal for the most toxic figure in Hollywood: "The challenge is to change the optics." For most people, Bill Cosby lost his presumption of innocence dozens of accusers ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|1 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY RE...
|40
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|14 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|28
|Metrolink Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK OC LINE
|2
|Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line
|Tue
|METROLINK 91 PV LINE
|3
|Metrolink Riverside Line
|Tue
|METROLINK RIV LINE
|4
|Metrolink San Bernardino Line
|Tue
|METROLINK SB LINE
|2
|Metrolink Antelope Valley Line
|Tue
|METROLINK AV LINE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC