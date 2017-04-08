The 25-minute workout that will leave...

The 25-minute workout that will leave you soaked in sweat

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Supraformer workout is a lot of things at once - strength, stretching, balance, aerobic. But that reaction, uttered by Laura Green, a 40-year-old ophthalmologist visiting from Houston, is the typical reaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Ronwua13 20,944
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 13 hr ThomasA 2
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Apr 6 Union Station 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Apr 6 Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Apr 4 CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Apr 4 LA UNION STATION 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC