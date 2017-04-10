The 12 Best Eggs Benedicts in Los Angeles
While there are conflicting accounts of where and when eggs Benedict was created, with both New York's Delmonico's and Waldorf Hotel claiming the title much in the vein of LA's Cole's vs. Philippe's French dip dispute, there is little argument over the appeal of the dish. Because really, when perfectly poached eggs sits atop Canadian bacon and English muffin halves and are dressed with silky hollandaise, who can really resist the decadent morning meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|7 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|7 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Apr 6
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC