The 12 Best Eggs Benedicts in Los Angeles

While there are conflicting accounts of where and when eggs Benedict was created, with both New York's Delmonico's and Waldorf Hotel claiming the title much in the vein of LA's Cole's vs. Philippe's French dip dispute, there is little argument over the appeal of the dish. Because really, when perfectly poached eggs sits atop Canadian bacon and English muffin halves and are dressed with silky hollandaise, who can really resist the decadent morning meal.

