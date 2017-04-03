Tending Reynolds, Fisher legacies eas...

Tending Reynolds, Fisher legacies eases Todd Fisher's grief

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Todd Fisher considers himself the custodian of Debbie Reynolds ' and Carrie Fisher 's legacies. He says it's a role he's always played, but now it's helping him process the grief of losing his mother and sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 11 hr Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 16 hr Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Thu Solarman 1
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... Wed ThomasA 2
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Apr 4 CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Apr 4 LA UNION STATION 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC