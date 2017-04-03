Tending Reynolds, Fisher legacies eases Todd Fisher's grief
Todd Fisher considers himself the custodian of Debbie Reynolds ' and Carrie Fisher 's legacies. He says it's a role he's always played, but now it's helping him process the grief of losing his mother and sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|11 hr
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|16 hr
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Apr 4
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Apr 4
|LA UNION STATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC