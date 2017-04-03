Tending Reynolds, Fisher legacies eases Todd Fisher's grief
Todd Fisher, the son of the late actress Debbie Reynolds, poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Los Angeles. Fisher considers himself the custodian of Debbie Reynolds' and Carrie Fisher's legacies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Apr 6
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Apr 4
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Apr 4
|LA UNION STATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC