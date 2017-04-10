Suspected DUI driver in custody for crash that killed firefighter
The suspected drunken driver who police said struck a vehicle carrying three Georgia firefighters, killing one of them and injuring the other two near Marina Del Rey, was being held at a Los Angeles jail today in lieu of a $100,000 bond. The three-vehicle collision happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Washington Boulevard, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|20 hr
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|Tue
|Joan
|1
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|Mon
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|Mon
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC