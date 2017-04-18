Suspect Arrested in Valley Glen Assault

Enefiok Edem, A 32-year-old registered sex offender with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested Monday, April 17, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he approached in the Valley Glen area, Los Angeles police said. Edem approached the victim, who was standing near a bus bench at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Oxnard Street after getting off the Orange Line, police said.

