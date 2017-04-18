Suspect Arrested in Valley Glen Assault
Enefiok Edem, A 32-year-old registered sex offender with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested Monday, April 17, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he approached in the Valley Glen area, Los Angeles police said. Edem approached the victim, who was standing near a bus bench at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Oxnard Street after getting off the Orange Line, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|6 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Joe
|4,540
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|11 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|29
|Fresno Shooter
|Wed
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|Wed
|Miss LaTrina
|4
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Wed
|Sgt Blootoe
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|Wed
|right guard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC