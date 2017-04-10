Stephen Sondheim classic a Into the W...

Stephen Sondheim classic a Into the Woodsa gets classic treatment at the Ahmanson

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

When: Through May 14, 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays Every once in a while there comes an opportunity to experience an extraordinarily rich theatrical performance. Such is the case with the Fiasco Theater production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's “Into the Woods,” now at the Ahmanson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 6 hr Now_What- 64
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 16 hr haHaha 831
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) Fri vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... Fri Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Thu Jose 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 11 West COvina HomosK 4,534
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC